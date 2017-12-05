Ochsner in talks about possibly taking over management of 2 University Health hospitals

"The briefing that I've had is that all parties are on board to talk about some kind of partnership to make the hospital side work," Louisiana Rep. Sam Jenkins said. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Reports are circulating that Ochsner Health System could take over management of University Health in Shreveport and University Health Conway in Monroe.

Louisiana Rep. Sam Jenkins says he's been briefed about nearly daily meetings about the two hospitals.

Those gatherings involve representatives of New Orleans-based Ochsner Health, the state, the LSU Health Shreveport medical school and University Health manager BRF.

"The briefing that I've had is that all parties are on board to talk about some kind of partnership to make the hospital side work," Jenkins said.

"At the end of the day, we want to make sure patient needs are being met, the jobs are secure and that the economy in this area from our medical industry is stable."

Jenkins expects a significant announcement in the near future, but a time frame for that is unclear.

Officials involved in the talks say nothing has been finalized.

Steven Skrivanos, chairman of University Health System's Board of Managers, wrote:

"Discussions continue with Ochsner, and we remain optimistic that we can come to a successful arrangement that will advance community interests and graduate medical education in north Louisiana. The terms of any LOI have yet to be finalized, and we do not think it is appropriate at this point to comment on the specifics of the negotiations."

LSU Health Sciences Center officials likewise say all parties continue to discuss possibilities and do their due diligence, but no term sheets have been exchanged.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards' office also says the proposals remain a work in progress.

Warner Thomas, president and CEO of Ochsner Health, wrote:

“We recognize the important role University Health Conway in Monroe and University Health in Shreveport, as well as the stabilization of the LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport, play in preserving health care, medical education and research for the citizens of North Louisiana. "It is clear from ongoing discussions that all parties are all aligned in working together to strengthen both the LSU Health Sciences Center and the hospitals in Shreveport and Monroe in order to serve the needs of the patients, physicians, residents and medical students in a very important part of the State. "We look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with all the partners, including the state, LSU and BRF. We hope to have a draft of a letter of intent soon and will share more information once we are further along in the process.”

According to its website, BRF took over management of the former LSU hospitals in 2013 as part of Louisiana's privatization of its hospital system.

