1 man going to prison, at least 1 other sought; 1 stolen gun recovered, 43 still on the street

SENTENCED: Ryan Parker Hiroms, 26, of Shreveport, 46 months in federal prison, 3 years on federal supervised release and $27,723.61 restitution on 1 count of theft of a firearm from a federal firearms licensee (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

One man is going to a federal prison.

And authorities have recovered one firearm taken during a break-in at a Bossier Parish gun shop.

But 43 stolen guns remain on the streets.

And at least one other suspect in the burglary has yet to be identified and apprehended.

Now federal agents are asking for help finding them.

On Friday, a Caddo Parish man was ordered to serve almost four years in federal prison for stealing 44 guns from Clark Custom Guns on Shootout Lane in Princeton about 4 a.m. Nov. 30, 2016.

Ryan Parker Hiroms, 26, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Shreveport.

The store’s surveillance video shows two men asking about several weapons for sale the day before the burglary.

Store employees said the two were acting suspicious.

A customer identified Hiroms as one of the two men who entered the business.

And agents used video footage and fingerprints from one of the handguns Hiroms examined that day to identify him.

Members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force arrested Hiroms the evening of Dec. 2, 2016, near his residence in the 2500 block of Creswell Avenue in Shreveport.

They found a firearm in his vehicle that matched one that of the ones that had been stolen, acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook's office reports.

And at the time of his arrest, authorities said, Hiroms was wearing clothing similar to that seen in the video footage.

He later admitted to breaking into the gun shop and stealing the firearms.

Hiroms was booked into Shreveport City Jail the evening of Dec. 2, 2016, on a fugitive warrant and on 1 count each of:

illegal possession of a stolen firearm,

first-offense possession of marijuana,

possession of a weapon during the use of illegal drugs or a violent act, and,

being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Two days later, Hiroms was transferred to Caddo Correctional Center. There, he was booked as an in-state fugitive, on a parole violation and on one count each of:

failure to register and notify as a sex offender,

possession of a firearm or concealed weapon by a felon

illegal possession of stolen firearms,

possession of a firearm while in possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and,

possession of marijuana.

He pleaded guilty Aug. 7 to one count of theft of a firearm from a federal firearms licensee.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote ordered Hiroms to:

serve 46 months in federal prison, then

serve three years on federal supervised release once he is released, and,

pay $27,723.61 to the gun shop.

Hiroms remains in Caddo Correctional.

Meantime, authorities still are trying to recover the other stolen guns and identify and apprehend the other man.

They urge anyone with any information to call the ATF’s field office in Shreveport at (318) 424-6850.

Bossier Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. The crime-fighting organization's telephone number is (318) 424-4100.

