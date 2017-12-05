Bossier City police searching for missing teen

Bossier City Police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.

Terrance Antonio Duesoi, 17, reportedly did not come home from School on Nov. 30 and is believed to have run away.

Family members tell police that Terrance is in need of medication and they are concerned for his welfare.

Police do not suspect foul play, according to a news release.

Terrance is, 6’1” tall and weighs 156 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair with a fade cut.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue Airline High sweater, black and white sneakers and khaki shorts.

He also wears eyeglasses and is known to tell people that his last name is Mosley.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Bossier City Police Department at (318) 741-8650.

