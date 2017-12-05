Coroner releases name of victim in deadly Talbot Street shooting - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Coroner releases name of victim in deadly Talbot Street shooting

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

The Caddo Parish Coroner's office has released the name of a gunshot victim whose body was found in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood Monday night. 

The decedent, found at 6 p.m. on Talbot near Hartman Street, was identified as 34-year-old Samuel James Johns.

An autopsy has been ordered at University Health.

