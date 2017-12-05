The Arc Caddo-Bossier lobbies LA lawmakers for funds to expand inclusive child care

The Arc Caddo-Bossier hosted several Louisiana lawmakers Monday morning to ask for funds to expand an inclusive child care model throughout their state.

Studies show that inclusion has a chance for every child to build friendships, self-esteem and creates an environment where children can learn from one another.

One such location is Goldman School, an inclusive child-care center. Half of its enrollment is dedicated to children with special needs.

"It's incredibly important to us to be able to demonstrate that this model could and would catapult Louisiana from typically being 49th or 50th in at least one realm of child care to incredible gains for children," said Janet Parker, executive director of The Arc Caddo-Bossier.

Goldman School has served Northwest Louisiana for more than 60 years.

The Arc Caddo-Bossier is a private nonprofit that provides services and support to infants, children and adults who have developmental disabilities and their families.

State lawmakers hope to make better progress with finding funding for this model this legislative session.

