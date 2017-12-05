First Baptist Shreveport concert to feature Shreveport Symphony members

First Baptist Church of Shreveport's next Christmas concert will feature members of the Shreveport Symphony.

The concert, "Journey to Bethlehem," will be at 10:20 a.m. on Sun. Dec. 17 at First Baptist Shreveport (543 Ockley Drive).

The concert is free and those interested in attending are encouraged to arrive early.

The concert will last about an hour, according to First Baptist Shreveport.

Shreveport Symphony members along with the First Baptist Shreveport Choir will perform Christmas classics such as "The First Noel" and "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing."

The orchestra will perform "Sleigh Ride" and a selection by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

For more information, visit First Baptist Shreveport's website.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.