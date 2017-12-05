CPSO: Driver of stolen truck taken into custody after flipping it

A driver of a stolen pickup truck is in police custody following a rollover wreck in Caddo Parish.

Caddo Parish Sheriff's deputies got a call regarding a wreck just before 10 a.m. on Belcher-Oil City Road in Northern Caddo parish.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies found a Ford pickup truck that had rolled over after leaving the roadway, hitting a mailbox and a gas meter.

Deputies at the scene said that the driver was not injured, and was lucky to be alive.

Deputies said that the wreck may have been caused in part by the truck's tires which were bald and because of the slick road.

The driver of the truck was taken from the scene by deputies. No charges have been announced at this time.

