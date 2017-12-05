Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church holding blanket drive

Time is still left for those wishing to donate to Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church's "Put Your Heart In It" blanket drive.

The final day of the drive will be Sunday, Dec. 10. The church is located at 5340 Jewella Avenue.

The church is also taking coats, hats, gloves socks as well as blankets for people in need during the winter months.

For more information, call Kellie Speed at (318) 426-9774 or visit the event's Facebook page.

