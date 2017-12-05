"Clean Your Jacket" expungement clinic on Saturday

A program looking to help people clear their criminal record will be held this weekend in Shreveport.

The "Clean Your Jacket" expungement clinic will be held at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 at Barton Drive Manor at 1625 Barton Drive.

Expungement can help with clearing some hurdles when attempting to get a job or getting housing.

The event will offer free expungement legal assistance. Participants are asked to bring a copy of the minutes from their case, available at the clerk of court's office.

Those under 25, living in Section 8 or public housing have a chance at getting a free expungement and other free legal representation through the Juvenile Reentry Assistance Program.

For more information, visit Shreveport Juvenile Reentry Assistance Program's Facebook. Or call VOTE at (318) 828-0377.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.