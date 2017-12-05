Bossier City fire department battles morning blaze

Bossier City Fire Department is investigating after a house in the 400 block of Edwards Street caught fire Tuesday morning. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Firefighters in Bossier City are working to figure out what started a blaze Tuesday morning.

The fire happened around 6:20 a.m. in the 400 block of Edwards Street.

When firefighters arrived they reported the house was fully engulfed in flames. They believe the fire started in the back of the house.

Firefighters on scene say the house was unoccupied and under control around 6:45 a.m.

Neighbors reported seeing vagrants at the house often.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

