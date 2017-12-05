Rain and cooler temps expected for Tuesday

A strong cold front will blast through the area through Tuesday morning. This front will bring in a round of rain and a shot of much cooler air.

Tuesday's highs will likely come shortly after midnight. Most places will spend Tuesday afternoon in the 50s.

Widespread showers and a few storms will develop ahead of and along a strong cold front that will dive south through the ArkLaTex starting Monday night. Rain chances will increase from north to south across the area through Tuesday morning.

Overall, the threat of strong to severe storms will be very low. However, it's not completely zero. Most will just see beneficial rain. The rain will wrap up from north to south across the area Tuesday morning. Most will pick up 0.5"-1.5" of rain by Tuesday night.

This front is also going to have a big impact on our temperatures. Much colder air will follow the front, so expect temperatures to quickly drop once the front has passed you. Temperatures across a good chunk of the area Tuesday morning will be in the 50s, with a gusty north wind. Don't expect temperatures to warm much Tuesday afternoon, so keep a jacket handy.

The rest of the week will be chilly. Expect afternoon highs to be in the 50s and overnight lows to be in the 30s. Some of us will have to deal with freezing temperatures at times.

Overall, our rain chances won't be very good the rest of the week. However, some models keep the front close enough for a little rain across the south on Wednesday.

From this distance, the upcoming weekend looks cool and sunny. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

