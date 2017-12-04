FBI offers reward for tips that lead to indictment of pair over Cotton Valley, Epps robberies

Cotton Valley's police chief shared these images shortly after the robbery in his town. (Source: Cotton Valley Police Chief Terry C. Brown)

Federal and state authorities released these images of the bank robbery suspects. (Sources: FBI, Louisiana State Police)

They are armed, dangerous and suspected of robbing two North Louisiana financial institutions.

Now the FBI is offering a reward for information that leads to their arrest and indictment.

FBI agents and Louisiana State Police detectives suspect the same man and woman of holding up a bank in the northeastern part of the state then turning around 17 days later and doing the same at a credit union in Northwest Louisiana.

Investigators are sharing surveillance camera images in hopes someone will recognize the people in the photos and notify authorities.

Late last month, Cotton Valley's police chief also released surveillance camera photos of a robbery.

This one was in his Webster Parish town.

The Barksdale Federal Credit Union branch in Cotton Valley was robbed about 2 p.m. Nov. 27 by a couple armed with handguns.

Investigators suspect it was hit by the same two people who robbed Guaranty Bank in Epps at gunpoint about 10:25 a.m. Nov. 10.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the holdups to call the FBI's field office in Shreveport at (318) 861-1890 or Louisiana State Police's investigative bureau at (318) 741-2723.

