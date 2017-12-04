Caddo commissioners eye changes to laws governing Sunday liquor sales

The Caddo Commission could be changing old Sunday Blue Laws in the parish.

An ordinance regarding Sunday liquor sales is on the agenda for introduction this week. It was advanced at Monday's work session.

Shreveport recently updated its laws to allow liquor sales on Sundays and to change to hours of operation.

Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson, who is sponsoring the parish's measure, says it mimics what the city passed.

Currently in Caddo, only restaurants that sell food can sell liquor on Sundays.

Johnson said his measure would allow liquor stores and bars to do so as well.

The goal is to help businesses stay competitive, he explained.

"When you have these ordinances come up within the city limits and they are not consistent with what's in the parish, then it hurts those businesses in the parish.

"So we wanted to make it consistent and not have people leave to go over the state line or leave and come inside the city limits to buy it."

