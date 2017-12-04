Man dies in shooting on Talbot

A man died after being shot multiple times Monday.

Now investigators are interviewing another man.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show gunshots were reported at Hartman at Ford streets in Shreveport at 5:59 p.m. Monday.

A minute later, a shooting was reported in the 2000 block of Talbot Street.

That's where police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso lying on a residence's front.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not yet been released.

It's also where investigators recovered a gun believed to have been used in the shooting.

And they found shell casings consistent with the deceased man's wounds, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

Narcotics also were discovered near where the slaying is believed to have occurred.

Patrol officers detained a man detectives think may be directly involved in the homicide, Hines added.

That man, whose name has yet to be released, has been taken to Shreveport police headquarters to be interviewed by investigators.

"Interviews with the man remain underway at this hour, while charges in the matter are pending," Hines said.

At present, authorities do not know if the two men knew each before the slaying.

At one point, police had 8 units on Talbot between Hartman and Holzman streets.

The Fire Department sent four units to a medical emergency at the same location.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Meantime, authorities urge anyone with any information about the homicide to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the group's website, lockemup.org.

