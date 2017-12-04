Fire hinders traffic on I-20 - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

BREAKING

Fire hinders traffic on I-20

By Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
Connect
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A vehicle fire is causing traffic headaches on Interstate 20 in Shreveport.

It's on eastbound I-20 at Linwood Avenue.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened at 5:12 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly