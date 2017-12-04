Deadline quickly approaching for Salvation Army Angel Tree - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Deadline quickly approaching for Salvation Army Angel Tree

By Marie Waxel, Anchor/Reporter
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Time is running out if you adopted an angel from this year's Salvation Army Angel Tree. 

Gift items are due back no later than this Friday, December 8.

You can drop off the items at the Salvation Army, 200 East Stoner Street in Shreveport. 

While volunteers say the program is doing well this year, there are still angels left to be adopted. 

You can find those angels at the following locations:

  • Mall St. Vincent 
  • Pierre Bossier Mall 
  • Chick-Fil-A Youree Drive, Shreveport 
  • Suddenlink, Bossier City 
  • Walmart, Minden, LA     
  • Walmart locations in Shreveport-Bossier 
  • Louisiana Tower downtown Shreveport (Capital One Bldg) 
  • Home Federal Banks 
  • Soma, Shoppes at Bellemead 
  • American Rose Center 
  • The Salvation Army Lobby 

Last year, the Salvation Army helped more than 7,200 children and 3,000 families during the holidays.

