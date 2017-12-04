Deadline quickly approaching for Salvation Army Angel Tree

Angel Tree gift items are due back no later than Friday, December the 8th/Source: KSLA News 12

Time is running out if you adopted an angel from this year's Salvation Army Angel Tree.

Gift items are due back no later than this Friday, December 8.

You can drop off the items at the Salvation Army, 200 East Stoner Street in Shreveport.

While volunteers say the program is doing well this year, there are still angels left to be adopted.

You can find those angels at the following locations:

Mall St. Vincent

Pierre Bossier Mall

Chick-Fil-A Youree Drive, Shreveport

Suddenlink, Bossier City

Walmart, Minden, LA

Walmart locations in Shreveport-Bossier

Louisiana Tower downtown Shreveport (Capital One Bldg)

Home Federal Banks

Soma, Shoppes at Bellemead

American Rose Center

The Salvation Army Lobby

Last year, the Salvation Army helped more than 7,200 children and 3,000 families during the holidays.

