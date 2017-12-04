KSLA Holiday Food Drive brings in nearly 4 tons of donations

KSLA News is sponsoring a summer food drive for the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana (Source: Josh Robberson/ KSLA News 12)

KSLA cares about giving back and so we joined the fight against hunger in the ArkLaTex with our Holiday Food Drive.

The event took place Wednesday, November 29 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Johnny's Pizza on Benton Spur in Bossier City, Word of God Ministries on Industrial Loop, Community Bank of Louisiana, Yokem Toyota on E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, and the KSLA News 12 studios in Shreveport.

The drive, whose donations went to the Food Bank of NWLA, brought in nearly 7500 lbs of food.

The food donated will help feed Arlatex families in need.

To learn more about the Food Bank of NWLA, click here.

