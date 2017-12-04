CPSO: Credit union employee swiped nearly $50,000 from dormant accounts

An accountant with Barksdale Federal Credit Union is facing serious criminal charges, following her arrest for the alleged theft of almost $50,000.

In September, Kesha Hope Kestler transferred $4,000 without authorization from a dormant account belonging to a deceased credit union member, into her personal account according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Later, authorities say Kestler closed another dormant account and fraudulently had a $10,101.23 cashier’s check issued for the balance, which she deposited into her own account once again.

Finally, Kestler allegedly printed a fraudulent check, payable to herself, drawn on the deceased member’s account for $35,000, authorities say.

According to the sheriff’s office, the alleged thefts were discovered when one of the deceased member’s heirs contacted the credit union about the dormant account.

Kestler is now facing a single account of theft, which carries a penalty of up to ten years in prison. Booked in the Caddo Parish Correctional Center on Friday, Kestler is now out on a $25,000 bond.

