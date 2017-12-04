Texarkana man arrested for murder in connection with Sunday shooting

Takyme Devon James, 39, is wanted for murder in connection with the death of Tony Sanders. (Source: TTPD)

Texarkana, Texas police say they have arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting that turned fatal.

Authorities say Takyme Devon James, 39, was wanted for murder for the death of 51-year-old Tony Sanders.

It happened Sunday just before 10 p.m.

Officers say they were dispatched to the 3600 block of Jones Street for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, police say Sanders' wife directed them inside the house where they found the victim lying on the floor. Police say he was suffering from a single gunshot wound to his right hip.

Sanders was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to witnesses, James and Sanders were involved in a fight earlier in the day over a bet on a football game.

James later came to Sanders’ home, kicked open the front door, and shot Sanders once with a handgun. James fled the scene in a vehicle prior to the officers’ arrival, police say.

James was taken into custody Monday shortly after a murder warrant was issued.

