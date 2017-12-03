Man fighting for his life after being hit by vehicle

Shreveport police say a man was in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle.

It happened about 7 p.m. Saturday at Jewella Avenue at Mansfield Road.

The man was wearing dark-colored clothing when he walked directly into traffic, authorities said.

He was taken to University Health in serious condition.

The driver stayed at the scene.

No charges have been filed.

