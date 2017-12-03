Gronkowski hits Tre'Davious White while the former Green Oaks, LSU standout is down

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White struggle get tied up in the second half of their game Sunday. On a later interception, Gronkowski lowered his shoulder to pound White, who was on the ground. (Adrian Kraus/AP)

A former LSU and Green Oaks High standout took a hit while he was down Sunday.

And the person responsible did not get ejected from the game but did apologize, the Associated Press reports.

Multiple flags were thrown after Buffalo Bills rookie Tre'Davious White intercepted Tom Brady's pass with 4:39 remaining in the game.



Rob Gronkowski, the intended target, got up and lowered his shoulder to pound White, who already was on the ground.

Patriots receiver Danny Amendola and Bills safety Micah Hyde had to be separated after exchanging shoves.



Then Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes was penalized for making contact with an official after the whistle.



Gronkowski, Amendola and Hyde were penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct.



White was dazed after being hit.

The rookie first-round pick got up slowly and was escorted into the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion.

