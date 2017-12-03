Constables warn of scam artists

Caddo Parish constables put out a warning Sunday that scam artists are using children to facilitate their efforts.

The alleged scams reportedly involve an older van in Wal-mart parking lots and, on Sunday morning, outside a church on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

A man with a gas can stands beside the van with the hood up while he pretends that it will not start, says a post on the constables' Facebook page.

There also is a female with a young child holding a cardboard sign.

"As soon as I identified myself, the van cranked up like a new one, they loaded the cardboard sign and gas can and drove away," the constables add in their comments.

It's a scam common throughout the United States, the post states.

"As Christians, we should help everyone," the post adds. "However, these scam artists are using children to facilitate their scams."

One Facebook user responded by commenting:

"No matter what that child needs to eat and a place to stay. Don't be hateful. Helping others regardless of their ability to help themselves will never be a bad thing."

Another reported that there was a gold Pontiac van Sunday morning in the parking lot behind Sonic near Walmart on Airline Drive in Bossier City.

