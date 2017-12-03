Trucker nods off, spills ham

One lane of Interstate 30 had to be shut down Sunday morning so crews could clean up a ham spill.

It happened about 4 a.m. Sunday when a truck driver reportedly nodded off while driving west on Interstate 30 in Texarkana, Texas.

The tractor-trailer ran off the highway, hit a guardrail then columns supporting the North Kings Highway overpass before coming to rest in a ditch on just the other side of the bridge.

"Luckily, the driver, who said he fell asleep, was not injured at all," says a post on Texarkana, Texas, police's Facebook page.

Some of the rig's cargo of raw uncured hams was spilled onto the roadway.

"They are also inspecting the bridge for structural damage," the post says. "But initial thoughts are there is just cosmetic damage to columns."

