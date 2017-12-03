Woman suspected of stabbing man in head during argument

Shreveport police are investigating a non-fatal stabbing.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it was reported at 3:07 p.m. Sunday.

The stabbing occurred during an argument in a residence on Jordan Street, authorities said.

That's where a woman is suspected of stabbing a man in his head the fleeing the scene, police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.

Police still have three units, down from five earlier, at the residence between Creswell Avenue and Nutt Street, dispatch records show.

The wounded man has been taken to University Health in Shreveport for treatment of a head wound authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.