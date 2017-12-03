I-Bowl to feature Southern Miss Golden Eagles, Florida State Sem - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

I-Bowl to feature Southern Miss Golden Eagles, Florida State Seminoles

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Both teams have been decided for the Walk-On's Independence Bowl.

It will be the Southern Miss Golden Eagles against the Florida State Seminoles.

The two squads have met 22 times previously, with Florida State holding a 13-8-1 record.

The game will be played Dec. 27 in Independence Stadium in Shreveport. It is set to start at 12:30 p.m. CT.

The contest will be aired on ESPN.

This will be the Golden Eagles' (8-4, 6-2 C-USA) third I-Bowl appearance and their first since 1988. They are 2-0, beating McNeese State 16-14 in 1980 and UTEP 38-18 in 1988.

The Seminoles (6-6, 3-5 ACC) will be making their Independence Bowl debut. They are the 11th different representative of the ACC to appear in the I-Bowl.

Sunday's announcement comes a day after the Seminoles bested the University of Louisiana at Monroe 42-10.

On Friday, Bossier City native and retired Marine Jacob B. Schick was named as this year's Omar N. Bradley Spirit of Independence Award recipient.

And in October, Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar, 7031 Youree Drive in Shreveport was announced as the Independence Bowl's new title sponsor.

Tickets to the game can be purchased by clicking here.

