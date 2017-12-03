I-Bowl to feature Seminoles - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

I-Bowl to feature Seminoles

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

One team has been decided for the Walk-On's Independence Bowl.

It will be the Florida State Seminoles making their first I-Bowl appearance.

The game will be played Dec. 27 in Independence Stadium in Shreveport. It is set to start at 12:30 p.m. CT.

The Seminoles' opponent has yet to be decided, the I-Bowl and Florida State announced Sunday.

The contest will be aired on ESPN.

Sunday's announcement comes two days after Bossier City native and retired Marine Jacob B. Schick was named as this year's Omar N. Bradley Spirit of Independence Award recipient.

In October, Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar, 7031 Youree Drive in Shreveport was announced as the Independence Bowl's new title sponsor.

Tickets to the game can be purchased by clicking here.

