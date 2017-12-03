Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle

Police in Marshall are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Saturday night.

Police were called to the 1200 block of East End Boulevard South just before 9:30 p.m on reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

The victim was taken to Good Shepard Medical Center in Marshall. He was later transferred to a hospital in Longview where he died from his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Raymond Williams, 59, of Marshall.

The accident is currently under investigation.