ETX man dies after being struck by vehicle

Marshall, Texas, police are investigating the death of a pedestrian Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of East End Boulevard South/Hwy. 59 about 9:23 p.m that day on reports that someone had been struck by a vehicle, the Police Department reports.

The victim has since been identified as 59-year-old Raymond Williams, of Marshall.

He was taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall then later transferred to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, Texas, where he died.

