Shreveport firefighters battle blaze in Queensborough

Shreveport firefighters extinguished house fire Saturday evening in Queensborough.

Firefighters got the call just after 9:05 p.m. to the 3000 block of Sumner Street.

Smoke and flames were coming from the rear of the home when crews arrived three minutes later, according to Shreveport Fire Chief John Lane.

It took two dozen firefighters 23 minutes to get the blaze under control.

One firefighter was hurt and taken to a Shreveport hospital for treatment of an injury authorities said was not life-threatening.

The two occupants were able to get out of the home safely, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

