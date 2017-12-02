Shreveport fire fighters battle blaze in Queensborough - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport fire fighters battle blaze in Queensborough

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport firefighters have extinguished a house fire on Saturday evening in Queensborough.

Firefighters got the call just after 9:05 p.m. to the 3000 block of Sumner Street.

Just three minutes later, crews were on scene, according to Shreveport Fire Chief John Lane. Smoke and flames were visible coming from the rear of the home.

Firefighters learned that the two occupants were able to get out of the home safely.

It took crews 23 minutes and 24 firefighters to get the scene under control. One firefighter was injured and taken to a Shreveport hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is under investigation.

