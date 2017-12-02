KSLA News 12's Adria Goins honored during "40 Under 40" event

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -
KSLA News 12 This Morning anchor Adria Goins was honored at the NWLA Young Professionals Gala "40 Under 40" event.
The event was held on Saturday at the Shreveport Convention Center in Downtown Shreveport.
According to a news release, this year's event was a record-breaking year with 246 nominations submitted.
“The 2017 40 Under 40 Class is as professionally diverse as I’ve ever seen! This year’s class is comprised of a wonderful array of Northwest Louisiana’s best and brightest young professionals who are making a difference in their professional industries as well as in their communities,” said YPI’s President, Kourtney Washington, in a news release. “On behalf of YPI, it will be our pleasure to honor this year’s amazing group of young professionals at our Annual Gala in December.”
Adria attended Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla., on a soccer scholarship and ended up being captain of her team. She graduated with a master's degree in mass communications. She was on the KSLA News 12 sports team before becoming an anchor on the KSLA News 12 morning crew.
The 2017 40 Under 40 class includes:
- Sabrina Adsit, Film Prize Foundation
- Allie Aiello, Bossier Parish District Attorney's Office
- Desiree Alexander, Associated Professional Educators of Louisiana (A+PEL)
- Gabriel Balderas, El Cabo Verde
- Courtney Spradlin Bryan, BRF
- Leigh Anne Chambers, Shreveport Symphony
- Margo Clendenin, Christus Shreveport-Bossier Foundation
- Konstantin Dolagn, LA New Product Development Team
- Katherine Douthitt, Blanchard Walker O'Quinn & Roberts
- William Fish, Jr. Lt Col USAF, Barksdale Air Force Base
- Adam Foret, University Veterinary Hospital
- Catherine Foret, DVM, University Veterinary Hospital
- Jana Freeman, Bank of Montgomery
- Julie Gilley, EAP/Biomed
- Adria Goins, KSLA 12
- Sean Green, BIZ Magazine
- Jordan Harris, Christus Health Shreveport-Bossier
- Wendy Horton, Langley, Parks, Horton and Maxwell, LLC
- Taylor Jamison, Strategic Action Council
- Neco Johnson, U.S. Air Force
- Dr. Nashawna Joseph, Southern University & Shreveport/centre 4 M.O.R.E
- Heidi Kemple Martin, Shreveport Bar Association
- Elizabeth Killough, Heard, McElroy & Vestal, LLC
- Rich Lamb, Weiner, Weiss & Madison
- Crystal Lauve, Lauve Pediatrics
- Nick Lebrun, Lebrun Outdoors
- Valerie Montet, Caesars Entertainment/ Horseshoe/Harrah's
- Shannon Nichols, Regions Bank;
- Terry Petzold, Magee Resource Group, LLC
- Joshua K. Porter, Shreveport Regional Arts Council
- Arien Ragster, Dress for Success Shreveport-Bossier
- Marvin D. Rainey, M. Ed, Caddo Schools - Midway Elementary School
- Ronnie Remedies, Shreveport Limousine
- Allison Rhymes, Southland Home Health
- Leslie Smith, AFS Logistics
- Britney Spivey, Simply Chic Boutique Bossier
- Melissa Stewart, Now You’re Cooking
- Lauren Vizza, KTAL-NBC6 / KSHV-V45
- David Watters, Morris & Dickson Co., L.L.
- Mary Wood, Caddo Parish School Board
