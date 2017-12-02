KSLA News 12's Adria Goins honored during "40 Under 40" event

KSLA News 12 This Morning anchor Adria Goins was honored at the NWLA Young Professionals Gala "40 Under 40" event.

The event was held on Saturday at the Shreveport Convention Center in Downtown Shreveport.

According to a news release, this year's event was a record-breaking year with 246 nominations submitted.

“The 2017 40 Under 40 Class is as professionally diverse as I’ve ever seen! This year’s class is comprised of a wonderful array of Northwest Louisiana’s best and brightest young professionals who are making a difference in their professional industries as well as in their communities,” said YPI’s President, Kourtney Washington, in a news release. “On behalf of YPI, it will be our pleasure to honor this year’s amazing group of young professionals at our Annual Gala in December.”

Adria attended Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla., on a soccer scholarship and ended up being captain of her team. She graduated with a master's degree in mass communications. She was on the KSLA News 12 sports team before becoming an anchor on the KSLA News 12 morning crew.

The 2017 40 Under 40 class includes:

Sabrina Adsit, Film Prize Foundation

Allie Aiello, Bossier Parish District Attorney's Office

Desiree Alexander, Associated Professional Educators of Louisiana (A+PEL)

Gabriel Balderas, El Cabo Verde

Courtney Spradlin Bryan, BRF

Leigh Anne Chambers, Shreveport Symphony

Margo Clendenin, Christus Shreveport-Bossier Foundation

Konstantin Dolagn, LA New Product Development Team

Katherine Douthitt, Blanchard Walker O'Quinn & Roberts

William Fish, Jr. Lt Col USAF, Barksdale Air Force Base

Adam Foret, University Veterinary Hospital

Catherine Foret, DVM, University Veterinary Hospital

Jana Freeman, Bank of Montgomery

Julie Gilley, EAP/Biomed

Adria Goins, KSLA 12

Sean Green, BIZ Magazine

Jordan Harris, Christus Health Shreveport-Bossier

Wendy Horton, Langley, Parks, Horton and Maxwell, LLC

Taylor Jamison, Strategic Action Council

Neco Johnson, U.S. Air Force

Dr. Nashawna Joseph, Southern University & Shreveport/centre 4 M.O.R.E

Heidi Kemple Martin, Shreveport Bar Association

Elizabeth Killough, Heard, McElroy & Vestal, LLC

Rich Lamb, Weiner, Weiss & Madison

Crystal Lauve, Lauve Pediatrics

Nick Lebrun, Lebrun Outdoors

Valerie Montet, Caesars Entertainment/ Horseshoe/Harrah's

Shannon Nichols, Regions Bank;

Terry Petzold, Magee Resource Group, LLC

Joshua K. Porter, Shreveport Regional Arts Council

Arien Ragster, Dress for Success Shreveport-Bossier

Marvin D. Rainey, M. Ed, Caddo Schools - Midway Elementary School

Ronnie Remedies, Shreveport Limousine

Allison Rhymes, Southland Home Health

Leslie Smith, AFS Logistics

Britney Spivey, Simply Chic Boutique Bossier

Melissa Stewart, Now You’re Cooking

Lauren Vizza, KTAL-NBC6 / KSHV-V45

David Watters, Morris & Dickson Co., L.L.

Mary Wood, Caddo Parish School Board

