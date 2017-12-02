Retired NFL Denver Bronco Rod Smith discusses first book "The Rod Effect"

After being honored at The United Bowl on Saturday in Texarkana, Rod Smith had some time to speak about his new book "The Rod Effect."

Smith, 47, is a Texarkana, Arkansas native. In the book, Smith talks about growing up in the projects, graduating from Arkansas High School, playing football while earning three degrees while in college at Missouri Southern State University and playing for the Denver Broncos for 14 years — winning two Super Bowl Championships.

Smith said that the book took a couple of years for him to finish. As well as recounting his life, the book uses eight principles to shape and focus one's life in a positive way.

"I have eight principles in this book about how to dream — how to dream big," Smith said. "I want everyone to read it. I think when life isn't going your way, there's a few ways to shift your energy, change your results."

Smith added that he is the grandfather of four grandsons. He said that "The Rod Effect" is a blueprint on how he got to this point in his life.

"This is the first of many (books)," Smith said, laughing.

