Queensborough business opens with the goal to provide a safe place

One Shreveport woman fed up with the violence in her neighborhood decided to take matters into her own hands.

A new business opened it's doors Saturday in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood — Royal Kingdom Connections. They don't sell much, instead, they want the community to take something away from them.

"I don't feel safe, I have a 9-year-old daughter I don't feel safe letting her go outside and play in the evening. There's nowhere really for her to go that I feel safe," said Seantell Williams.

Royal Kingdom Connections is open Monday through Saturday.

Since the beginning of 2017, there have been at least 47 homicides in the city of Shreveport. Williams lives in the Queensborough neighborhood, she grew tired of the violence in her area.

"There's so much going on in our city. Every day there's a killing, every day, something is happening that's just horrible. We need a breakaway from the day to day activities and day to day things going on in this city," Williams said.

She decided to do something about it.

"Royal Kingdom Connections is a birthing of a vision that God gave me about 2 years ago, for a place for people to be able to come to have peace, so to speak," said Williams.

Williams is one of the owners of the spot. It costs nothing to go there, you can buy a cup of coffee for 50 cents or buy a book. They've operated mostly on donations or out of their own pockets to open their doors.

"Hardworking people live in this neighborhood, they built this neighborhood up.They should have a place to come where they can come and relax and not have to worry about is there something going to go on here, am I going to be in danger here," Williams said.

Williams says this is a safe spot for people to come to — hopefully, to air out their differences with words versus violence.

"If we could just make an impact on one person, then we've done what we were sent here to do," Williams said.

Royal Kingdom Connections' hours are:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday - 9 a.m. — 7 p.m.

Wednesday - 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Friday - 9 a.m. — 10 p.m.

Saturday 8 a.m. — 10 p.m.

Closed Sundays

