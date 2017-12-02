SPD Cross Lake Patrol gets two new boats

Shreveport police's Cross Lake Patrol launched two new boats on Friday.

The boats are both 20' Alumacraft boats powered by Yamaha 150 4-stroke outboard motors, according to a post on Facebook.

The Cross Lake Patrol uses boasts to aid distressed and stranded boaters or for search and or recovery operations. The patrol also makes sure that boaters are compliant with state law and respond to alarm calls and to patrol Ford Park in West Shreveport.

Funding for the boats came from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program. The program is the leading program of federal justice to fund state and local agencies.

