SPD Cross Lake Patrol gets two new boats - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

SPD Cross Lake Patrol gets two new boats

(Source: SPD/Facebook) (Source: SPD/Facebook)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police's Cross Lake Patrol launched two new boats on Friday.

The boats are both 20' Alumacraft boats powered by Yamaha 150 4-stroke outboard motors, according to a post on Facebook.

The Cross Lake Patrol uses boasts to aid distressed and stranded boaters or for search and or recovery operations. The patrol also makes sure that boaters are compliant with state law and respond to alarm calls and to patrol Ford Park in West Shreveport.

Funding for the boats came from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program. The program is the leading program of federal justice to fund state and local agencies.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Sheriff: Remains of Mariah Woods recovered in Pender County

    Sheriff: Remains of Mariah Woods recovered in Pender County

    Saturday, December 2 2017 11:27 PM EST2017-12-03 04:27:53 GMT
    An arrest has been made in connection to the disappearance of Mariah Woods. (Source: WITN)An arrest has been made in connection to the disappearance of Mariah Woods. (Source: WITN)

    Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found. At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team. 

    More >>

    Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found. At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team. 

    More >>

  • Man arrested in connection with Mariah Woods' death

    Man arrested in connection with Mariah Woods' death

    Saturday, December 2 2017 8:54 PM EST2017-12-03 01:54:46 GMT

    The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods. 

    More >>

    The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly