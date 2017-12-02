Fire completely destroys Shreveport house - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Fire completely destroys Shreveport house

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport firefighters say a house was completely destroyed following a fire Saturday morning.

It happened shortly before noon on the 1900 block of Ford Street.

Officials say it took 10 units 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.

