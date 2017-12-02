Tree of Life honors organ donors

Transplant recipient hangs an ornament on the Tree of Life at Willis-Knighton

The transplant center at Willis-Knighton is honoring organ donors this holiday season.

The Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency and the John C. McDonald Regional Transplant Center at Willis-Knighton held a tree of life ceremony Friday.

This is the first tree of life ceremony in Northwest Louisiana. Organ and tissue donor families and transplant recipients placed ornaments on the tree in honor of those who gave the gift of life.

"It's a time for us to reflect on their memory, and about what they actually ultimately gave, that selfless gift, the ultimate gift you can give anybody, I mean that's what Christmas is all about," said Ashley Davis, LOPA donation services coordinator. "Giving and generosity, and so we just kind of wanted to kind of honor the memory of our donor family members and then celebrate the recipients and the second chance at life that they got."

The tree of life will stay up during the holiday season in the lobby of the Willis-Knighton Diagnostic and Surgical building.

