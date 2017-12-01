BCPD seek suspect in attempted pizza place armed robbery

Bossier City police are searching for an armed man who tried to rob a pizza joint last weekend.

It happened at the Papa John's in the 1300 block of Airline Drive on Sunday, Nov. 26, according to a news release.

A security camera captured images of the gunman as he entered the store. The robber pointed a handgun at two employees and demanded money.

However, he left the store a short time later without any cash when told that they were unable to access money from the business.

No one was injured.

Employees described the gunman as being about 5’8” and weighing about 175 pounds.

He was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, white shoes and white sweatpants that with a dark stain on the front left leg. His face was also partially covered with a piece of fabric.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100. Tips can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.

