2 brothers accused of sexually abusing minor several times

Two Texarkana brothers are accused of sexually abusing a minor on several occasions.

Ricky Beckom, 40 and Greggory Beckom, 37 are charged with continuous sexual abuse of a victim under the age of fourteen.

Officers were told of the abuse after the 14-year-old victim told her mother about the sexual abuse.

The victim said when she was between the ages of four and eight years old, Ricky and Greggory Beckom individually forced her to perform sexual acts on them numerous times.

Police say the assaults happened at the Beckom home while the suspects’ mother babysat the child. Both men were living with their mother at the time.

Police say that Beckom’s mother provided childcare to a number of children from 2007 through 2011. There is no reason to believe that some of those children may have also been sexually abused.

Ricky and Greggory Beckom are in custody at Bi-State Jail. Bonds for both men are set at $150,000.

Anyone who believes their child may have been a victim of the Beckom brothers is asked to call the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116.

