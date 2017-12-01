Family, friends remember Jaylen Thomas with candlelight - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Family, friends remember Jaylen Thomas with candlelight

By Nick Lawton, Reporter
Connect
Dozens of friends and family gathered at Baucum-Farrar Stadium to celebrate the life of 17-year-old Jaylen Thomas. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA) Dozens of friends and family gathered at Baucum-Farrar Stadium to celebrate the life of 17-year-old Jaylen Thomas. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA)
Jaylen Thomas (Source: Facebook) Jaylen Thomas (Source: Facebook)
Lights form Jaylen Thomas jersey number at the vigil honoring his memory. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA) Lights form Jaylen Thomas jersey number at the vigil honoring his memory. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA)
SPRINGHILL, LA (KSLA) -

Dozens upon dozens of friends, family and North Webster Knights filled midfield at Baucum-Farrar Stadium on Friday night to honor the memory of 17-year-old Jaylen Thomas.

The event held prayers for peace as Thomas' number, 24, lit up the stadium scoreboard and the visitors stands. Thomas was a running back for the Knights and his coach said he wouldn't have his memory celebrated any other way.

"It's Friday night at North Webster High School, something that Jaylen absolutely loved," NWHS Head Coach John Ware said. "He loved every bit of this. He loved being a Knight. He loved being from North Webster High School and this was about him."

Thomas was shot and killed in a Springhill church parking lot Monday night. Less than 48 hours later, Springhill Police report 17-year-old Josh Lewis turned himself in and confessed to shooting Thomas over a disagreement.

Lewis is now charged with Second Degree Murder.

For Thomas' mother, Danicka Thomas-Hayes, seeing such a large showing from the community to honor her son helped her say goodbye.

"I'm very, very, very pleased and I'm very thankful and just grateful to the town and everybody here, everybody for everything that they've done to just reach out and show love to my family."

Thomas' funeral services are set to be held inside the NWHS gymnasium at 2:30 p.m. this Sunday.

After many prayers, the vigil ended with every attendee holding their lit candles to the night sky as one final play was called over the intercom.

"He breaks free! We think he could go all the way," the announcer said. "Number 24, headed to the back takes it in!"

"It's Knight Time!" The announcer exclaimed as fireworks lit up the night, rivaling the candlelight below.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Sheriff: Remains of Mariah Woods recovered in Pender County

    Sheriff: Remains of Mariah Woods recovered in Pender County

    Saturday, December 2 2017 11:27 PM EST2017-12-03 04:27:53 GMT
    An arrest has been made in connection to the disappearance of Mariah Woods. (Source: WITN)An arrest has been made in connection to the disappearance of Mariah Woods. (Source: WITN)

    Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found. At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team. 

    More >>

    Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found. At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team. 

    More >>

  • Man arrested in connection with Mariah Woods' death

    Man arrested in connection with Mariah Woods' death

    Saturday, December 2 2017 8:54 PM EST2017-12-03 01:54:46 GMT

    The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods. 

    More >>

    The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly