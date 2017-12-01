Teacher arrested after recording boys in restroom

A Texarkana, AR, teacher is behind bars after confessing to videoing several boys in the restroom.

Shane S. Jones, 31, told police he was recording boys in the restroom of Trinity Christian School where he teaches.

Texarkana, Texas, police got a complaint about a person recording inside the JC Penny store in the Central Mall.

That’s when detectives seized Jone’s work computer and all digital devices in his home.

Jones was booked into the Miller County Jail. He is charged with voyeurism and video voyeurism.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be forthcoming.

Anyone with information on this is encouraged to call TAPD detectives at 903-798-3154.

