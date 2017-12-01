Teacher accused of recording boys in school restroom

An 11-year-old says someone slipped a cellphone under a stall divider and took a photograph of him while he was in a store restroom.

BOOKED: Shane Jones, 31, of Texarkana, Ark., one count of invasive visual recording (Source: Texarkana, Texas, Police Department)

Boy says someone took photo in store restroom; man arrested

A Texarkana, Ark., teacher is behind bars after reportedly confessing to videoing several boys in a restroom.

Authorities say 31-year-old Shane Samuel Jones told police he was recording boys in a restroom at Trinity Christian School, where he teaches.

His arrest came after Texarkana, Texas, police got a complaint about a person recording in a restroom at JC Penny in Central Mall.

It was at that time that detectives seized Jones’s work computer and all digital devices in his home.

He has since been booked into the Miller County Jail on charges of voyeurism and video voyeurism.

Authorities say additional charges could be forthcoming as a result of the ongoing investigation.

They urge anyone with any information to call Texarkana, Ark., police detectives at (903) 798-3154.

