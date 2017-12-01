Man accused of shooting another after verbal fight

A Shreveport man is behind bars accused of shooting another man after a fight Thursday night.

Shreveport officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of Fullerton St. at the Villa Norte Apartment Complex just before 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found 36-year-old Lonnie Little with a gunshot wound to his hear. He is expected to recover.

Witnesses told police they saw the reported shooter, 63-year-old Leon Johnson, visiting Little’s apartment, and they were watching a football game.

That’s when Johnson and Little began arguing.

Police say Johnson left the apartment for a short time, returning with a handgun and allegedly fired at least one shot at Little.

Johnson ran out of the apartment. Police found him later standing near the doorway of another apartment.

Johnson was booked into Shreveport City Jail. He is charged with one count of aggravated battery.

