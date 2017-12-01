Caddo Magnet student arrested, charged with terrorizing

A 16-year-old has been arrested after being accused of making threats to shoot fellow students, according to Shreveport police.

On Thursday, a DARE officer assigned to Caddo Magnet High School was told of a student allegedly threatening to shoot other students on campus.

The officer immediately detained the student and called detectives with SPD's Youth Services Bureau.

Through interviews conducted, detectives learned that the teen was allegedly overheard making threats to kill students at the school. Detectives also learned that the student was allegedly seen watching videos on how to create bombs and videos of school shootings.

Because of circumstances, a search warrant for the student's home was granted, according to SPD. Detectives seized items from the search as evidence.

SPD encourages all students to report any threats they hear or any behaviors they feel are strange or threatening to school staff members immediately.

The student has been booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center on a count of terrorizing.

