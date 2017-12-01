Caddo Magnet High student charged with terrorizing

A 16-year-old has arrested a teen accused of making threats to shoot students at a Shreveport high school.

The student has been booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center on one count of terrorizing.

On Thursday, just after noon a DARE officer assigned to Caddo Magnet High School, was told of a student allegedly threatening to shoot other students on campus, according to Shreveport Police Department.

The officer immediately detained the student and called detectives with SPD's Youth Services Bureau.

Through interviews, they learned that the suspect was allegedly overheard making threats to kill students at the school. They also learned that the student was allegedly seen watching videos on how to create bombs and videos of school shootings.

Because of circumstances, a search warrant for his home was granted, according to SPD. Detectives seized items from the search.

SPD encourages all students to report any threats they hear or any behaviors they feel are strange or threatening to school staff members immediately.

