22KILL CEO named Spirit of Independence award recipient

A Bossier City native and retired marine has been named as 2017's Omar N. Bradley “Spirit of Independence” Award recipient.

Jacob P. Schick is a third-generation Marine who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom. He will be honored at the half-time show during 2017's Walk-On's Independence Bowl.

The award has been given to outstanding American Citizens and organizations, according to a news release.

He is the first person to be awarded the "Spirit of Independence" award since Gen. Charles C. "Hondo" Campbell in 2011.

While on tour in 2004, a triple-stacked tank mine detonated underneath Schick’s vehicle.

He was injured in his left arm and leg, skin ligament and bone losses, burns and partial loss of his left hand. His right leg was amputated and suffered a traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Since returning home, Schick has become an advocate for mental health for soldiers returning from duty, according to a news release. His non-profit, 22KILL, aims to raise awareness of suicide among veterans.

22KILL began as a social media movement to raise awareness of the suicide epidemic in 2013 with the “22 Push-up Challenge,” and became a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in 2015.

The name is derived from the average of 22 veterans who die by suicide per day.

Schick appeared in James Gandolfini’s HBO Special “Alive Day Memories: Home from Iraq” and “60 Minute Sports.” He contributed to Clint Eastwood’s production of “American Sniper” and will appear in “A Star is Born,” a Bradley Cooper production set to debut in May.

