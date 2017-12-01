Bogus police officers convicted of attempted armed robbery

Authorities say James Micah Vanhorn, 44, was found guilty of attempted armed robbery.. (Source: SPD)

Authorities say Robert Stuart Douglas, 48, was found guilty of attempted armed robbery.

Authorities say two Shreveport men are behind bars for impersonating police officers and attempting to commit armed robbery.

It happened at a residence on Wiscassett Drive in the University Terrace South neighborhood on October 27, 2010.

Authorities say James Micah Vanhorn, 44, and Robert Stuart Douglas, 48, entered a residence posing as police officers and using duct tape and a firearm attempted to rob two members of a family.

The attempt was interrupted, however, when a third family member returned to the home and recognized the imposters, police say.

According to police, Douglas fled, but Vanhorn was captured at the scene. Police later found Douglas, along with more duct tape and the weapon used in the robbery attempt, at a residence in the South Highlands neighborhood.

Both suspects were found guilty of attempted armed robbery.

They will return for sentencing December 18, 2017.

The men each face prison sentences of at least 10 and up to 49-1/2 years at hard labor.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.