I-20 westbound lane on Benton Rd. closed following wreck

The westbound lane of Interstate 20 at Benton Road in Bossier City is closed to traffic following a wreck, authorities say.

It happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. Friday.

According to Bossier City Public Information Officer Mark Natale, a car had a wheel fall off causing the vehicle to roll over.

The two people inside the vehicle were not injured.

The road will be blocked until the scene is cleared.

