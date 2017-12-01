Red Kettle campaign coming up short; Salvation Army needs bell ringers

Salvation Army leaders say they're already falling way short of their $150,000 goal needed to help more than 1,000 people this holiday season. (Source: Fred Gamble/ KSLA)

Across the country, the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Drive is well underway.

But in Texarkana, Salvation Army leaders say they're already falling way short of their $150,000 goal needed to help more than 1,000 people this holiday season.

"We are starting to get into a little bit of a pinch so let everybody know that," says Maj. David Feeser of the Texarkana Salvation Army.

Feeser says they simply do not have as many bell ringers as they have in the past... and fear this may be contributing to a shortfall in donations.

"If we don't have many bell ringers, if we don't have many spots out, then it makes it that much more important when someone who is taller than the kettle does not forget us," Feeser said.

Kevin Ramey is known as the singing bell ringer. He is a retired military veteran who has manned kettles for the past three years.

"There is a lot of little kids in this town that don't have anything and the money we raise from these kettles goes directly into this community," Ramey said.

This year, the Texarkana Salvation Army has extended their assistance to seniors.

"Most of the seniors we have they are either in low-income housing or they are in nursing homes and really they have no other family," Feeser stated.

Feeser says if any funds are left over from the kettle drive, they will use it to help fund other winter programs.

