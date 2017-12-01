Shreveport debuts new pothole patcher

The city of Shreveport has debuted its brand new pothole filling machine. (Source: KSLA)

The city says the newly purchased truck will fill potholes and create a much smoother ride after the repair job. Crews were out testing it Thursday on Ockley Drive near Betty Virginia Park.

Mayor Ollie Tyler says she's excited about the new truck and hopes it will make a big impact.

"We are excited to say we are going to be able to go down our streets, that we cant replace overlay, and fill the potholes and everything will be smooth," Mayor Tyler said.

The truck cost the city about $197,000.

