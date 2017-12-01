Shreveport woman wanted for snatching phone from seller she met online

28-year-old Jeanecia Haley is wanted for stealing a phone from someone she was supposed to buy it from. (Source: SPD)

Shreveport police detectives are searching for a woman who they believe stole a phone from someone she was supposed to buy it from.

According to authorities, 28-year-old Jeanecia Haley was supposed to be meeting the victim in an online effort to buy a cellular phone.

It happened on Friday, November 24 in the 1000 block of Provenance Place in Shreveport.

Haley of the 600 block of West 62nd Street in Shreveport, was driven away from the scene of the crime immediately following the theft.

The victim suffered minor injuries after being dragged a short distance during a struggle with Haley over the device, police say.

Haley's bond has been set at $75,000.

Anyone with information on Haley's whereabouts is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Haley.

